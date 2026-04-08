General Ron Richard, Brian Dubreuil, Harrison Golden

Retired United States Marine Corps General Ron Richard gives his perspective on the war in Iran and the current cease-fire. Friends of City Park Organization member Brian Dubreuil talks the importance of preserving the golf course within City Park. Journalist and co-writer of Fred Hickman's "Channeling: My Life On Air, Off Air, and In Living Color" Harrison Golden speaks on the process of formulating the book alongside Hickman.

General Ron Richard.mp3 Listen • 20:59

Brian Dubreuil.mp3 Listen • 12:00