Mary Stein, Dan Moldea, Greg Palast

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library and also the upcoming tax vote. For more information on library events, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea comments on the latest in politics including the war in Iran and Pres. Trumps comments. Investigative reporter, author, and film maker Greg Palast speaks on the ongoing war and also election integrity.

Mary Stein 0407.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Dan Moldea 0407.mp3 Listen • 16:25