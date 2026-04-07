© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Dan Moldea, Greg Palast

Published April 7, 2026 at 10:05 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library and also the upcoming tax vote. For more information on library events, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea comments on the latest in politics including the war in Iran and Pres. Trumps comments. Investigative reporter, author, and film maker Greg Palast speaks on the ongoing war and also election integrity.

Mary Stein 0407.mp3
Dan Moldea 0407.mp3
Greg Palast 0407.mp3

Talk Louisiana