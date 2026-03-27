Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Piper Hutchinson, Justin Hayward

Lt. Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser speaks on the upcoming closed primary election and also the upcoming Louisiana Political Hall of Fame induction. Louisiana Illuminator and Tiger Rag reporter Piper Hutchinson comments on the latest higher education news including LSU's rehiring of Will Wade. Musician and Moody Blues guitarist Justin Hayward reflects on his life and career over the years and also speaks on his upcoming performance. For tickets and more information, visit https://justinhayward.com/pages/current-tour-dates.

Billy Nungesser 0327.mp3 Listen • 18:56

Piper Hutchinson 0327.mp3 Listen • 12:02