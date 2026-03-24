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Talk Louisiana

Collis Temple, George Sells, Donnie Swaggart

Published March 24, 2026 at 10:09 AM CDT

Former LSU basketball player and LSU and BREC board member Collis Temple comments on various topics including the world of NIL, LSU and Troy Middleton, and the City Park Golf Course. Veteran anchorman George Sells speaks on the demise of CBS Radio News. Pastor Donnie Swaggart talks tonight's "Parental Awareness Night". For more information, visit https://www.fwcbr.org/events/parental-awareness-night/2026-03-24.

Collis Temple 0324.mp3
George Sells 0324.mp3
Donnie Swaggart 0324.mp3

Talk Louisiana