Collis Temple, George Sells, Donnie Swaggart

Former LSU basketball player and LSU and BREC board member Collis Temple comments on various topics including the world of NIL, LSU and Troy Middleton, and the City Park Golf Course. Veteran anchorman George Sells speaks on the demise of CBS Radio News. Pastor Donnie Swaggart talks tonight's "Parental Awareness Night". For more information, visit https://www.fwcbr.org/events/parental-awareness-night/2026-03-24.

Collis Temple 0324.mp3 Listen • 20:58

George Sells 0324.mp3 Listen • 18:12