Mayor Sid Edwards, Dan Moldea, Christine Saenez, Vastine Stabler

Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish Sid Edwards talks the latest in Baton Rouge including the upcoming tax initiative election. Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea comments on various topics including the ongoing government shutdown, congressional redistricting, and the latest with the Trump administration. Managing Artistic Director at Swine Palace and LSU Theatre Vastine Stabler is joined by actress Christine Saenez to speak on the upcoming show, "Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley". For tickets, visit https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre/events/2025-26_season.php.

