Runoff elections; development plans in St. Tammany; Reggae Fest will support Hurricane Melissa victims

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We discuss what’s on the ballot in the November elections, including city council runoffs and ballot proposals.

The St. Tammany Parish Economic Development Corporation appointed a new President and CEO in late August. A northshore native, Russell Richardson brings his experience from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Louisiana Economic Development to the position.

He joins us for more on his plans to develop the area without losing its charm and character.

This past weekend, the New Orleans Reggae Fest had rain issues that forced its postponement. The organizers’ wheels started turning as they began rescheduling amid a potentially disastrous Hurricane headed towards reggae's birthplace.

Now, the festival will be more than just a concert; it will be a way to help others. Organizer Joel Hitchcock-Tilton tells us how the new event will fundraise for victims of Hurricane Melissa.

