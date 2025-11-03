Why state officials waited to warn of whooping cough outbreak; honoring formerly enslaved veterans; improving access to behavioral health

When there's an outbreak of an infectious disease, state health officials usually rush to alert doctors and the public about what's going on. But this year, during Louisiana's worst outbreak of whooping cough in decades, health officials did not appear to follow that playbook.

WWNO’s health reporter Rosemary Westwood tells us more.

This Veterans Day, Laura Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana will hold a special event to honor the enslaved men from Laura Plantation who fought in the U.S. Army during the Civil War. This comes out of a partnership with the African-American Civil War Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C., to honor the veterans of the 75th United States Colored Infantry regiment.

With a look into this history and their story,

Laura Plantation general manager Sand Marmillion and historian Katy Morlas Shannon tell us about this history and commemoration.

Crescent Care, a nonprofit health care agency in New Orleans, has adopted a new model when it comes to treating behavioral health. They’ve expanded high-quality integrated care across the city, leading to fewer wait times, same-day assessments and more treatment options. Lucy Cordts , a licensed clinical social worker and director of Behavioral Health at Crescent Care, tells us more.

