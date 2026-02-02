La. parole rates drop to lowest in 20 years; exhibit explores burial grounds of the enslaved; Tulane professor recognized for cancer imaging invention

Louisiana’s parole rates have sunk to their lowest number in 20 years under Gov. Jeff Landry. This is perhaps the clearest example of the “tough on crime” agenda he campaigned on. Richard Webster has been reporting on the plummeting parole numbers for Verite News and ProPublica. He joins us for more.

A new exhibit at the West Baton Rouge Museum examines the lost burial grounds of enslaved people across West Baton Rouge Parish. It also tells the story of cemeteries in danger of becoming lost — due to nature or land development.

For more on the exhibit “Gone But Not Forgotten: Black Cemeteries of West Baton Rouge,” we’re joined by genealogist and cemetery mapper, Debbie Martin, and museum curator Lauren Davis.

Tulane University biomedical engineering professor J. Quincy Brown has been named a 2025 fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) for his pioneering work in cancer imaging technologies.

His invention, MAGIC-SCAN, allows surgeons to confirm within minutes that all cancerous tissue has been removed during surgery.

J. Quincy Brown joins us for more on this advancement and his recognition.

