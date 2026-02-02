© 2026
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

La. parole rates drop to lowest in 20 years; exhibit explores burial grounds of the enslaved; Tulane professor recognized for cancer imaging invention

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:15 PM CST
"Echoes of the Forgotten" by Jazz Bishop at the West Baton Rouge Museum
Courtesy of the West Baton Rouge Museum
"Echoes of the Forgotten" by Jazz Bishop at the West Baton Rouge Museum

Louisiana’s parole rates have sunk to their lowest number in 20 years under Gov. Jeff Landry. This is perhaps the clearest example of the “tough on crime” agenda he campaigned on. Richard Webster has been reporting on the plummeting parole numbers for Verite News and ProPublica. He joins us for more.

A new exhibit at the West Baton Rouge Museum examines the lost burial grounds of enslaved people across West Baton Rouge Parish. It also tells the story of cemeteries in danger of becoming lost — due to nature or land development.

For more on the exhibit “Gone But Not Forgotten: Black Cemeteries of West Baton Rouge,” we’re joined by genealogist and cemetery mapper, Debbie Martin, and museum curator Lauren Davis.

Tulane University biomedical engineering professor J. Quincy Brown has been named a 2025 fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) for his pioneering work in cancer imaging technologies.

His invention, MAGIC-SCAN, allows surgeons to confirm within minutes that all cancerous tissue has been removed during surgery.

J. Quincy Brown joins us for more on this advancement and his recognition.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
