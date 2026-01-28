Temporary victory for trans health care in court; civics bee comes to La.; rebuilding an old tailor shop with ties to jazz history

Earlier this month, an East Baton Rouge Parish judge denied the state of Louisiana’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit regarding gender affirming care. The plaintiffs — five minors and their parents — are challenging a 2023 law banning medical professionals from providing trans health care to minors.

Drew Costley, reporter for Verite News, tells what comes next.

You’ve heard of spelling bees. But did you know that academic ‘bee’ competitions have expanded to include other areas of interest, like history bees, geography bees and science bees?

Now, local chambers of commerce across the U.S. are working to bring civics bees to middle school students nationwide. The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce is bringing it to Louisiana.

Michelle Biggs, vice president of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, tells us more about the civics bee headed to Louisiana.

Back in 2021, Hurricane Ida caused more than $65 billion worth of damage throughout Louisiana, including the destruction of many century-old buildings in New Orleans. One of those buildings was the old Karnofsky tailor shop on Rampart Street, where Louis Armstrong spent much of his childhood with the Jewish family that lived there.

WWNO’s Alana Schreiber paid a visit to the newly rebuilt structure, where architects from Studio West are working to restore the space and recognize its contributions to jazz history.

