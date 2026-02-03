NOLA filmmaker to present doc at Olympics; The Nola Project presents ‘Fat Ham’; The Saints are headed to Paris

A documentary by a New Orleans-based filmmaker was recently selected for screening at the Olympic Winter Games Cultural Olympiad and will be screened multiple times during the upcoming competitions in Milan. The film, “Unseen Olympiad,” focuses on young athletes with big dreams and unites competitors across nations.

Filmmaker Casey Shaw tells us more about the film and its upcoming screenings.

The New Orleans premiere of “Fat Ham,” a reimagined take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, is in its final days. The Pulitzer Prize-winning work by playwright James Ijames is being presented by The NOLA Project: Theatre for the Bold in conjunction with Dillard University.

The NOLA Project’s artistic director, Tenaj Wallace , joins us for more.

The NFL announced there will be a game played in Paris, France, this year. This is the first time a regular-season game will be played there, and the New Orleans Saints will play in it.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King has more.

