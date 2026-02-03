© 2026
Louisiana Considered

NOLA filmmaker to present doc at Olympics; The Nola Project presents ‘Fat Ham’; The Saints are headed to Paris

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:05 PM CST
FISA World Championships
1 of 2  — AL2_8968.jpg
FISA World Championships
AUGUST LIU / Shawscope
Cast of Fat Ham
2 of 2  — FatHam_Cast.png
Cast of Fat Ham
Courtesy of The Nola Project

A documentary by a New Orleans-based filmmaker was recently selected for screening at the Olympic Winter Games Cultural Olympiad and will be screened multiple times during the upcoming competitions in Milan. The film, “Unseen Olympiad,” focuses on young athletes with big dreams and unites competitors across nations.

Filmmaker Casey Shaw tells us more about the film and its upcoming screenings.

The New Orleans premiere of “Fat Ham,” a reimagined take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, is in its final days. The Pulitzer Prize-winning work by playwright James Ijames is being presented by The NOLA Project: Theatre for the Bold in conjunction with Dillard University.

The NOLA Project’s artistic director, Tenaj Wallace, joins us for more.

The NFL announced there will be a game played in Paris, France, this year. This is the first time a regular-season game will be played there, and the New Orleans Saints will play in it.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King has more.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
