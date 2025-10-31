© 2025
Louisiana Considered

Roy Wood Jr. talks parenthood journey, career in comedy and father figures he’s met along the way in new memoir

By Alana Schreiber
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:31 PM CDT
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Roy Wood Jr presents “The Man of Many Talents” at the Gramercy Theater on October 28, 2025 in New York City.
Michelle Farsi
/
Michelle Farsi
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Roy Wood Jr presents “The Man of Many Talents” at the Gramercy Theater on October 28, 2025 in New York City.

Actor, comedian and writer Roy Wood Jr. just released a new book, “The Man of Many Fathers: Life Lessons Disguised as a Memoir.” He writes about his experience growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, losing his dad as a teenager, and all the lessons he learned from various father figures throughout his career. In large part, the book is a letter to his own son, and the stories he hopes to share with him as he gets older.

Roy Wood Jr. shares more on his decision to write a book and the chapters of his life he chose to explore.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell.

