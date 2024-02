Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser gives an assessment of Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Restoration Plan and the CPRA's recent meeting. Louisiana governor Jeff Landry gives an update on the ongoing special crime session. Filmmaker Betsy West talks her upcoming panel discussion at LSU Law Center regarding the ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ documentary.

