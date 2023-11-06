Larry Carter, Michael Bell, Gwen Palagi

President of Louisiana Federation of Teachers union Larry Carter discusses the union's stance on appealing standard test scores to aid some high school students in receiving their diploma. Executive director of the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy Michael Bell speaks on the opening of the last pavilion at the WWII Museum in New Orleans. BR Gallery Development Director Gwen Palagi talks the upcoming event, "Kinetics and BRG". For more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.

Larry Carter.mp3 Listen • 20:34

Michael Bell.mp3 Listen • 11:45