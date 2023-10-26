Chief Murphy Paul, Mark Ballard, Brandon Jolly, Molly Buchmann

EBR Parish Police Chief Murphy Paul speaks on the days leading up to his departure from the force and also comments on the recent tragedy in Maine. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks the latest on the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Local citizen involved in the I-55 pileup Brandon Jolly gives his take on the tragedy. Co-artistic director of BRBT, co-owner of The Dancers’ Workshop and retired Director of Dance for the LSU Department of Theatre Molly Buchmann talks various upcoming events from the theatre including Ballet Magnificat in "The Scarlet Cord". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/ballet-magnificat-in-the-scarlet-cord.

Murphy Paul.mp3 Listen • 16:19

Mark Ballard .mp3 Listen • 16:40

Brandon Jolly.mp3 Listen • 5:16