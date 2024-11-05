James Carville on new documentary, 2024 election; races to watch in Louisiana

Today is Election Day! And while we wait for the results, we’re catching up with three of our reporters who have the latest information on local elections, ballot amendments and voter information

Drew Hawkins and Kat Stromquist in New Orleans and Aidan McCahill in Baton Rouge share the latest on state and local races and initiatives.

Whenever there's an election, there's one Louisiana political strategist we like to catch up with: James Carville. The “Ragin Cajun” has been keeping a close watch on the 2024 presidential election, and was one of the first well-known Democrats to call for Biden to drop out of the race.

Carville spoke with Louisiana Considered's Alana Schreiber about his thoughts on the race. First, they discussed the recent documentary about his life. "Winning is Everything, Stupid“ digs into Carville's childhood, how he changed the nature of presidential campaigns, and why he has remained loyal to the Democratic party through all its changes.

