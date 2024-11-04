Louisiana sheriff reflects on single-vote victory ahead of election; Why more Black voters are supporting the GOP

Tomorrow is Election Day! And if you haven’t voted yet, Tuesday is the last day to cast your ballot. WRKF’s Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with Joel Watson, director of communications at the Louisiana Secretary of State Office, about what voters should and shouldn’t bring to the polls.

Every election cycle, we hear the same old saying, “every vote counts.” While it may not always feel that way, in the case of last year’s sheriff election in Caddo Parish, that sentiment rang true. Democratic candidate Henry Whitehorn won by a single vote in a race where over 43,000 people cast ballots.

Sheriff Whitehorn joins us for more on his historic election, the importance of voting and what he’s accomplished in the year since.

Black voters have historically leaned Democratic. But recent polls suggest their support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has grown, especially among younger Black men.

To understand what’s driving that growth, we’re joined by Garrison Hayes, video correspondent for Mother Jones who’s been talking to Black voters ahead of the November election.

