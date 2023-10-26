What you need to know about the new Speaker of the House; celebrating Creole Heritage Month

After a 22-day standstill in which three Republican candidates were nominated – and then either dropped out or were defeated on the House floor – Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana was elected the next Speaker of the House on Wednesday.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us for more on what we need to know about the House’s new leader, a Republican who has represented Louisiana’s northwestern quadrant since 2016.

October is Creole Heritage Month: A time to celebrate Creole history, culture and language.

Scott Tilton, co-founder and executive director of the Nous Foundation, a cultural institute aimed at promoting French and Creole culture throughout Louisiana, joins us for more on what it means to be Creole – and efforts to preserve the identity and language today.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our assistant producer is Aubry Procell and our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!