How New Orleans schools are aiming to make buildings more energy efficient and resilient

Earlier this month, the Green Schools conference convened in New Orleans, bringing together students, parents, and educators to advocate for more sustainability in school buildings. Topics spanned from green buildings, resilience, zero waste, energy efficiency, and decarbonization.

Anisa Heming, director for the Center for Green Schools, joins us for more on the future for sustainable schools in New Orleans.

March 8 marked the beginning of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where athletes representing 20 countries face off in a tournament of America’s pastime. Many players opt not to play for the country in which they were raised, but rather, for a country with which they have historical ties.

This has led many Jewish American ballplayers to put on a yarmulke and play for Team Israel. And in 2017, this team of underdogs placed sixth, upsetting many of the top seeds.

Jeremy Bleich, was a pitcher on that team. He’s also a native of Metairie, Louisiana who played professionally for the Oakland As and now works as a coordinator of Major League pitching operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He joins us for more on his experience with Team Israel and what he hopes to see at this year’s tournament.

But first, it’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with Stephanie Grace, columnist and editorial director for the The Times-Picayune | The Advocate. She tells us about the newest candidates to enter the race for governor, and gives us the latest on the recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

