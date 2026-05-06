Capitol Access Minute: NDAs to be prohibited in child sexual abuse cases; holding DUI arrestees

After hearing emotional testimony from the sibling of a child sexual abuse victim, the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee advanced legislation to make non-disclosure agreements involving child sexual abuse unenforceable.

The organization, Trey’s Law, originated the idea for the bill. Founder Elizabeth Phillips started the group after her brother, Trey Carlock, was victimized at a Christian camp in Missouri and forced to sign an NDA. Carlock later took his own life.

The bill, SB 185 , has already cleared the Senate, and it heads to the full House for final passage.

A bill to keep impaired drivers from immediately getting behind the wheel again before they’ve sobered up cleared the full House. The legislation, HB1246 , requires custodial law enforcement agencies to hold the arrested individual whose blood alcohol concentration is above the legal limit for at least eight hours after an arrest for operating while impaired.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.