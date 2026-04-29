Potential new funding for GATOR program: Louisiana Catholics react to Trump, Pope feud; rock band music education

The state legislature is considering increasing funding for the La GATOR private school scholarship, which puts public funds towards private school education.

The Advocate’s Patrick Wall tells us more about the proposal and which students would be served by this initiative.

The public dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Donald Trump has escalated sharply in recent weeks. The feud — over global conflicts — has been on the minds of many Catholics across the U.S., including in Louisiana, where more than a quarter of people in the state identify as Catholic.

Trump also won the state in the past three presidential elections.

WWNO and WRKF’s Morning Edition producer Mel Bridges spoke to residents about that dichotomy.

Music education has always played an essential role in Louisiana schools, but it’s not just marching bands that get students excited. LSU professor David Dockan is beginning the “modern band” movement, meant to teach music in the model of a rock band: learning about multi-instrumentalism, collaboration and technology.

Dockan, who was recently named to the Yamaha Music USA 40 Under 40 Music Educators, is an assistant professor of music education at the LSU School of Music. He joins us for more on rock band music education.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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