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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Outside influence on LSU student elections; addiction treatment at LSU Health; history of crawfish in Louisiana

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 22, 2026 at 1:32 PM CDT
Walter Angelle picking up his crawfish nets on the Atchafalaya Basin
Ron J. Berard
Walter Angelle picking up his crawfish nets on the Atchafalaya Basin

In recent years, a group called The Campus Victory Project — backed by the conservative organization Turning Point USA — has turned its eyes to student life at universities. At LSU, students are claiming that this group is influencing student government elections.

Now, LSU students are putting forward a measure that would change how people off-campus could get involved in student politics.

WRKF Report for America corps member Alex Cox joins us with the latest.

Opioid use disorder (OUD) and stimulant use disorder (SUD) are leading causes of preventable death in Louisiana and across the country. But now, LSU Health is taking part in a national collaborative to help address how the treatment of substance use disorders is researched and pursued.

Marcus Bachhuber, clinical associate professor at LSU School of Medicine and co-founder of the Integrated Health Clinic at LSU Health, joins us with more.

We’re in the midst of crawfish season, but have you ever wondered how the crustacean became so popular in Louisiana?

Sam Irwin is the author of the book, “Louisiana Crawfish: A Succulent History of the Cajun Crustacean.” He’s giving a talk on the subject at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Saturday (April 24).

He joins us for more on the history of the crawfish in our region.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

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Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber