Race for Cassidy’s Senate seat heats up; ruling in Angola farm line trial; Black Nerd Fest returns to NOLA

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss the two candidates still in the race vying for Bill Cassidy’s Senate seat.

Last week, a ruling came down in the case of the notorious farm line at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. A federal judge ruled that while men forced to work on the farm line are subject to dangerous and harsh conditions, the court cannot force the state to fix the problem.

The ruling follows nearly three years of litigation and comes just as the summer heat season is rolling in.

The coastal desk’s Michael McEwen has been following the case and joins us for more.

This weekend, New Orleans’ annual Black Nerd Fest, or BLERDFEST!, returns. The event is meant to increase representation within the Black community when it comes to all things anime, superheroes, sci-fi, cosplay and more. The event is open to both kids and adults, reminding everyone that there is room for them in the multiverse.

True, creator and CEO of Blerd Fest, along with programming coordinator Jasmine Walker, joins us for more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

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