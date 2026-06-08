UNO prez leaves amid LSU transition; investigation into ankle device monitoring companies; first-known rap album in Creole

In May, University of New Orleans president Kathy Johnson announced she will be leaving her position at the end of June. This comes after she helped the university navigate its financial crisis and return to the LSU system. She’s accepted a role as the executive vice president and provost of Saint Louis University.

WWNO and WRKF education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us what this means for the institution.

Baton Rouge’s district attorney is scrutinizing companies that monitor ankle devices used by courts and law enforcement agencies to track offenders, after a local rapper was able to perform at a concert in New York City without officials knowing.

District Attorney Hilliar Moore learned through social media that Austin Jackson, who goes by the name “BBE AJ," had violated his bond agreement.

Quinn Coffman , reporter for the Baton Rouge Advocate, tells us more about Moore’s investigation into these ankle device monitoring companies.

Louisiana artist and scholar Jermaine Butler is releasing “Lalézon,” believed to be the first rap extended playlist recording entirely in Louisiana Creole, also known as Kouri-Vini. This project brings Kouri-Vini into contemporary hip hop and helps promote what is often considered a critically endangered language. Jermaine Butler joins with for more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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