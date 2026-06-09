NOLA immigration court begins ‘mega’ hearings; How André Cailloux Center elevates Black playwrights and storytellers

A New Orleans immigration court is set to increase the number of hearings judges oversee each day dramatically. This is due to the Trump administration’s push to accelerate deportation decisions.

Bobbi Jeanne Misick has been covering this for Verite News. She joins us for more on the so-called “mega” hearings.

The André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice, located on historic Bayou Road in New Orleans, is gearing up for some exciting summer projects. Named for Civil War hero and freedom fighter André Cailloux, the center serves as a multidisciplinary arts and cultural hub dedicated to promoting justice, community engagement and economic opportunities for Black artists and cultural organizations.

Lauren Turner Hines is the founding envisionist and executive lead of the center. She tells us more about the organization’s founding and current initiatives.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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