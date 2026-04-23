Republican Senate primary in homestretch; bills to resize New Orleans courts; how LEH fared one year after major cuts

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss the homestretch of the Republican Senate primary race, and the rumor that former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is considering a run for president.

The Louisiana Legislature has been working on bills that would resize New Orleans courts. While Republicans say the goal is to have the courts more accurately reflect judicial districts across the state and combine the criminal and civil courts, Democrats argue that this process is too rushed.

Earlier this week, we spoke with Jack Brook at the Associated Press to hear about the potential impacts should these bills pass. Today, we’ll break down the fine print in the legislation.

The Bureau of Governmental Research President and CEO, Rebecca Mowbray , and lead researcher, Paul Rioux , walk us through their examinations.

One year ago this month, the Trump administration canceled more than 85% of the National Endowment for the Humanities' existing grants. That meant the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lost over $600,000 overnight.

We check in with the executive director of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, Miranda Restovic, to find out how LEH has weathered the losses and how the cuts have affected the upcoming America 250 celebration in the state.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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