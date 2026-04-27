Update on Baton Rouge shooting; judges hearing environmental lawsuits have ties to oil companies; capture of New Orleans in Civil War

Last Thursday, a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge left one high school senior dead while wounding five others. Police soon arrested 17-year-old Markel Lee, a suspected gunman.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us to discuss the victims, the recent arrest and the latest in the investigation.

Federal judges are currently hearing some of the most consequential environmental lawsuits in Louisiana’s history. But many of these judges have investments in the oil companies being sued and are allowed to collect payments from defendants, even while cases are ongoing.

Investigative reporter Garrett Hazelwood has been exploring the financial ties judges have to the oil industry, and the surprisingly lax regulations, for Floodlight, Type Investigations and WWNO/WRKF. He joins us for more on what he’s uncovered.

Saturday (April 25) marked the 164th anniversary of the capture and occupation of New Orleans. Due to its location and significance as a port city in the South, this capture was a major turning point in the Civil War.

Aaron Sheehan Dean is the Fred C Fyre chair in history of LSU’s Department of History, known for his research, publications and courses on the Civil War and Reconstruction. He joins us to dive into this history.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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