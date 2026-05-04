Southern Univ. requests urgent funding; environmental wins and losses; summer camp for future barbers and beauticians

Southern University in Baton Rouge is requesting urgent funds from the state legislature. Interim President Orlando McMeans is asking lawmakers to approve a $19 million one-time investment to help address infrastructure concerns and campus blackouts.

The Louisiana Illuminator’s Piper Hutchinson joins us with more.

The Louisiana legislative session is in its final months, and there have been both wins and losses for environmental causes. There are new protections for river basins, failed efforts to curb carbon dioxide pipeline storage, a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers over dam construction and more.

The Louisiana Illuminator’s Elise Plunk has been covering it all. She joins us with the latest.

The New Orleans-based hair salon Silk Me Kids recently announced the launch of its 2026 summer camp. The program will offer hands-on beauty and barbering experience to youth while helping build their confidence, creativity and styling skills.

This summer camp also comes years after many New Orleans schools lost their beauty and barbering programs after Hurricane Katrina. Founder of Silk Me Kids, Megan “Meme” Kelly , tells us more about the summer camp and the significance of grooming programs for kids.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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