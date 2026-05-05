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Louisiana Considered

Postponed Louisiana elections; UMC nurses on strike; NOLA artist Willie Birch’s traveling exhibit

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 5, 2026 at 2:11 PM CDT
Memories of the 60s sculpture by Willie Birch. The national tour of the exhibition "Willie Birch: Stories to Tell" is co-organized by the American Federation of Arts and the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Memories of the 60s sculpture by Willie Birch. The national tour of the exhibition "Willie Birch: Stories to Tell" is co-organized by the American Federation of Arts and the New Orleans Museum of Art.

After last week’s historic ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that Louisiana's congressional map is unconstitutional, Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency to postpone the U.S. House of Representatives race in the state.

Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington joins us with the latest.

Nurses at University Medical Center (UMC) New Orleans are wrapping up a five-day strike. This is the sixth time over the last 18 months that nurses have walked out over ongoing contract negotiations. Terry Mogilles, a registered nurse at UMC’s orthopedic clinic, and Hailey Dupré, a registered nurse in endoscopy at UMC, discuss their demands and why they believe patient care is currently at risk.

New Orleans-based artist, culture bearer and community organizer Willie Birch is hitting the road with a new traveling art exhibit. Dubbed “Willie Birch: Stories to Tell,” the exhibit features six decades of paintings, sculptures and installations. The tour begins today, May 5, in partnership with the American Federation for the Arts. 

Willie Birch joins us for more on his career and how he was impacted by New Orleans’ social justice movements.
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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber