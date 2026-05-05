Capitol Access Minute: Democrats respond to suspension of U.S. House races

On Monday, Democratic leadership in the state voiced frustration over Gov. Jeff Landry’s suspension of the U.S. House races.

At a press conference, lawmakers urged voters to still cast their ballots in the May 16 election despite news that the U.S. House races are not being counted. Early voting wraps on May 9.

On Friday, lawmakers will begin to hear public input on the state’s new congressional maps after the current map was ruled unconstitutional. The meeting will be held at the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the state capitol.

The state could soon replace all references to gender in state law with sex under a bill, HB578 , authored by Pineville Rep. Mike Johnson. The bill also stipulates that “gender identity and other subjective terms shall not be used as synonyms or substitutes for sex.” The bill cleared the House on a 73-21 vote and is titled the “Restoring Biological Truth Act.”

The House has been on break since last Wednesday, but they return to Baton Rouge today (May 5) and will convene at 1 p.m. The Senate returned to the Capitol on Monday.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.