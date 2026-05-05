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Here's a look at the 36 races for governor this year

NPR | By Acacia Squires,
Larry KaplowAlyson HurtMeredith NiermanBrent Jones
Published May 5, 2026 at 8:34 AM CDT
NPR

During the midterm elections, much of the country's attention is on the balance of power in Congress, but voters in 36 states will also have a say in electing a governor this year. There is a lot at stake.

Across the country, Republicans hold 26 governor offices to Democrats' 24. Eight years ago, Democrats won seven governorships held by Republicans. This year, many of those state executives are term-limited, and Republicans could be in a position to win back some states.

And there are a good number of close races. At this early stage, November contests look close in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Here's a look at each race for governor in 2026 »

March

Arkansas, March 3
Texas, March 3
Illinois, March 17

May

Ohio, May 5
Nebraska, May 12
Alabama, May 19
Georgia, May 19
Idaho, May 19
Oregon, May 19
Pennsylvania, May 19

June

California, June 2
Iowa, June 2
New Mexico, June 2
South Dakota, June 2
Maine, June 9
Nevada, June 9
South Carolina, June 9
Oklahoma, June 16
Maryland, June 23
New York, June 23
Colorado, June 30

July

Arizona, July 21

August

Kansas, August 4
Michigan, August 4
Tennessee, August 6
Hawaii, August 8
Connecticut, August 11
Minnesota, August 11
Vermont, August 11
Wisconsin, August 11
Alaska, August 18
Florida, August 18
Wyoming, August 18

September

Massachusetts, September 1
New Hampshire, September 8
Rhode Island, September 8

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Acacia Squires
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Larry Kaplow
Larry Kaplow edits the work of NPR's correspondents in the Middle East and helps direct coverage about the region. That has included NPR's work on the Syrian civil war, the Trump administration's reduction in refugee admissions, the Iran nuclear deal, the US-backed fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.
See stories by Larry Kaplow
Alyson Hurt
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Meredith Nierman
Meredith Nierman is the Senior Editor Network Visuals at NPR where she collaborates closely with NPR member stations nationwide to elevate photojournalism across the network. She brings over two decades of experience in visual media production and leadership for public media from her tenure at GBH (PBS and NPR Member organization) in Boston.
Brent Jones
[Copyright 2024 NPR]