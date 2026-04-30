Capitol Access Minute: SCOTUS rules LA congressional map unconstitutional; college tuition can increase 10%

The door is open for the state to redraw its congressional map and eliminate one of its majority Black districts. The United States Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Louisiana’s 2024 election map was unconstitutional.

Senate President Cameron Henry and Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier, in a joint statement, said, “We are aware of the ruling striking down Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district as unconstitutional and remanding the case back to the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

“We are reviewing that ruling and meeting with our members, representatives from the executive branch, elections officials and counsel to determine next steps to be taken in the best interests of Louisiana voters and our state.”

The House Education Committee approved legislation to give Louisiana public colleges the authority to increase tuition by as much as 10%. The bill, HB 1084 , passed on an 8-3 vote and heads to the House floor.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington