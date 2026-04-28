Capitol Access Minute: Medicaid could cover GLP-1 meds for obesity; TOPS ROI resolution advances

Legislation to allow Medicaid to pay for GLP-1 medications for weight loss advances from the Senate Finance Committee.

Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein said Medicaid already covers the medication for diabetes, but its proven track record for weight loss is vital for a state with such a high obesity rate.

He said the coverage will save the state money in the long run to lessen the risk of chronic conditions related to obesity. The bill, SB433 , will go before the full Senate next.

A resolution, HR17 , to study the return on investment of the TOPS scholarship program cleared the House on Monday. It advances to the Senate Education Committee.

Gov. Jeff Landry and First Lady Sharon Landry are safely back in Louisiana after attending the White House Correspondents Association Dinner Saturday, where there was an alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington