Capitol Access Minute: Bills to attract aerospace industry advances; Legislatures have moment of silence for Shreveport victims

Efforts to attract more aerospace industry to the state advanced from the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs committee on Monday. That’s despite a fiscal note not detailing how much this could cost the state general fund in future revenue.

Research indicates a $300 million budget shortfall is expected in the 2027 fiscal year, and up to a billion-dollar loss is anticipated in 2029.

The bills, HB1088 and HB1179 , advance to the Senate Finance Committee.

In Louisiana, it’s already a law that if you are a victim of domestic abuse, you can terminate your housing lease early if needed for protection. New Orleans Rep. Mandie Landry’s bill adds stalking and cyberstalking to the existing law.

The bill, HB297 , has already cleared the House unopposed and goes before a Senate Judiciary committee today.

At the State Capitol on Monday, lawmakers observed a moment of silence to recognize the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting that killed eight children in Shreveport.

Members of the Shreveport delegation were not in attendance at the Capitol. They stayed home to be with their community and support those impacted by the domestic shooting.

Gov. Jeff Landry also traveled to Shreveport to offer his support.