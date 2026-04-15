Capitol Access Minute: Constitutional convention legislation advances; more options for LA Wallet app

Two bills for a proposed constitutional convention to revise the state’s constitution are advancing in the legislature. The last time the state’s constitution was revised was 52 years ago, but it has been amended more than 200 times.

Newly elected New Orleans Rep. Ed Murray’s first piece of legislation will allow for more credentials to be added to your LA Wallet. They include college IDs, mobility-impaired ID cards and Bar Association cards. The bill, HB 874 , cleared the full House and heads to a Senate committee for consideration.

The House Appropriations Committee approved an operating budget of $47 billion for the next fiscal year. Even though it’s a standstill budget, some areas of state government, like education and economic development, will see an increase in funding. The budget, HB 1 , will go before the full House on Thursday.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.