Capitol Access Minute: Louisiana’s legislative session enters 7th week

After the holiday weekend, lawmakers will return to Baton Rouge Tuesday to begin the seventh week of the regular legislative session.

On the House agenda is SB 21 , a bill that would define veterinarians and their staff as “healthcare professionals.” The original legislation, HB 312 , was passed in 2022 in response to a rise in violence against health care providers during the pandemic. Sen. Bill Wheat (R-Ponchatula), a veterinarian, testified that he received threats while Gov. Jeff Landry campaigned to bring a live tiger on the field during LSU football games. Wheat’s bill allows veterinarians and staff to report workplace violence.