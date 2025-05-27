Deportations spark fears in Acadiana community; finger-pointing after New Orleans jailbreak; Marigny Opera House presents ‘Verismo’

It’s the end of the month, and that means it’s time to catch up with our neighbors in Acadiana. Founder and editor of The Current, Christiaan Mader, breaks down the latest news in the region, including how U.S. deportations are raising concerns in a Laotian refugee community in the area.

Following the jailbreak at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, law enforcement agencies across the state began pointing the finger at one another. Gov. Landry blamed the District Attorney’s Office for delays in the inmates' cases, DA Jason Williams blamed the sheriff's office for its slow response to requests for evidence needed to prosecute cases. And Sheriff Susan Hutson pointed to jail workers and those on the outside helping the inmates.

So where does the accountability actually lie here, and how common is this kind of law enforcement infighting? Mac Muir, leading expert on police accountability and the former Executive Director of the Community Police Review Agency (CPRA) in Oakland, California, joins us to share his thoughts.

The Marigny Opera House is gearing up for a night of Italian music with a production of Verismo: Opera Tableaux. The upcoming performance also includes dance numbers and visual art for an immersive experience.

Marigny Opera House executive director, Dave Hurlbert , and “Verismo” artistic director, Bogdan Mynka, tell us what to expect at this production.

