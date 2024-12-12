American Revolution Experience: New Capitol Park Museum exhibit highlights Louisiana’s role in freedom fight

When you think of the American Revolution, Louisiana may not be the first thing that comes to mind but Baton Rouge played a role in the birth of our nation.

Capitol Park Museum Curator Anne Mahoney said in 1779, the British Fort New Richmond was captured by Bernardo de Gálvez, the Spanish colonial governor of Louisiana. The fort was located along the Mississippi River near the current state Capitol. It was the second British outpost to fall to the Spanish.

And today the traveling exhibit, The American Revolution Experience is on display on the grounds of where The Battle of Baton Rouge occurred.

“And that was one of the few battles of the American Revolution fought outside of the 13 colonies,” said Mahoney.

1 of 3 — Thorington_AmericanRevolutionExperience4_121124.jpg The traveling exhibit, American Revolution Experience, will be on display at Baton Rouge's Capitol Museum until Jan. 17, 2025. Brooke Thorington / WRKF 2 of 3 — Thorington_AmericanRevolutionExperience2_121124.jpg The traveling exhibit, American Revolution Experience, will be on display at Baton Rouge's Capitol Museum until Jan. 17, 2025. Brooke Thorington / WRKF 3 of 3 — Thorington_AmericanRevolutionExperience_121124.jpg The traveling exhibit, American Revolution Experience, will be on display at Baton Rouge's Capitol Museum until Jan. 17, 2025. Brooke Thorington / WRKF

The pop-up exhibition combines storytelling, illustration, technology, and primary recollections to connect with modern audiences.

Mahoney said the exhibit also highlights the roles everyday people played in the revolution. That includes the diverse perspectives and experiences from Patriots to Loyalists, Black and Native populations and the everyday ordinary people of the time.

“Not just the generals or the officers, or the famous battles and events. But the women, the indigenous people, the people of color, who participated in the revolution that we don’t normally talk about,” said Mahoney.

The traveling exhibit is a collaboration between the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the American Battlefield Trust.

On Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., they are holding family-fun activities at the Capitol Park Museum to commemorate Louisiana’s role in the Revolution.

“Little activities for K-12 around the American Revolution, hosted by a range of institutions like the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution,” said Mahoney.

It will include a visit from the East Baton Rouge Parish Bookmobile, educational lectures with discounted admission of $5 and free entry for children 6 and under.

But if you can’t make it there Saturday, the exhibit will be on display until Jan. 17, 2025.

The traveling exhibit is a collaboration between the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the American Battlefield Trust.