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Capitol Access Minute: Affordability legislation advances, TOPS repayment bill fails

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published April 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
Sculptures outside of the Louisiana State Capitol building
Brooke Thorington
Sculptures outside of the Louisiana State Capitol building

One of several bills aimed at making life more affordable in Louisiana advanced from the House Commerce Committee Tuesday. New Orleans Democratic Rep. Alonzo Knox’s bill, HB 478, to require utility companies to refund overcharges to customers on the next billing cycle was amended to give them a 90-day timeline for reimbursements. The bill now heads to the Full House.

After heated discussion, a bill to require TOPS recipients to repay their scholarship if they fail to maintain their grades failed to clear the House Tuesday. Recipients would have been responsible for paying back the semester they lost their scholarship to the Board of Regents. The bill, HB 385, did not have the backing of the Board of Regents.

And a bill to allow the legislature to remove certain judges for malfeasance, gross misconduct, or incompetence committed while in office cleared the full Senate along party lines. The bill requires a majority vote in the House and a two-thirds majority in the Senate to remove a judge. The bill, SB 479 heads to a House committee.
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Local & Regional News Louisiana State LegislatureTOPS program scholarshipsJustice SystemCapitol Access
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington