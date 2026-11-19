Morning news brief
President Trump meets with China's Xi and Russia's Putin, House Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries as next speaker of the House, AI giant Anthropic raises more than $100 billion in record-setting IPO.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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President Trump meets with China's Xi and Russia's Putin, House Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries as next speaker of the House, AI giant Anthropic raises more than $100 billion in record-setting IPO.
Copyright 2026 NPR