A federal jury has found the Jefferson Parish School Board and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office liable in a case involving the 2021 arrest of a student with disabilities who was 10 years old at the time.

The jury reached its verdict Friday (Nov. 13), finding that the school board failed to reasonably accommodate the student’s disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

Both the school board and sheriff’s office were also found liable for negligently causing emotional distress.

The ACLU of Louisiana reported that the family was awarded $46,250 in damages. Jurors assigned 60% of the fault for “negligent infliction of emotional distress” to the school board, 30% to the sheriff, and 10% to the student.

WWNO reached out to the school board and the sheriff’s office for comment but has not received a response.

The case stems from a May 2021 incident at C.T. Janet Elementary School in Marrero. According to court records, school officials called 911 after the student reportedly punched the principal in the back of the head, threw a metal trash can through a glass window and ran from the building.

Dispatchers were told the child was 10 years old, unarmed and had special needs.

When JPSO deputies arrived, they restrained and handcuffed the boy. His family alleged that one deputy placed him in a chokehold and dragged him to the ground. The deputy disputed that account, describing his actions as an attempt to prevent the child from running away.

Court records show the student was held, handcuffed, in the school office for about an hour without his parents present before being taken to a juvenile assessment center.

His family later sued the school board and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto in his official capacity, alleging that the authorities failed to accommodate the child’s disabilities.