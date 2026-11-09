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How Medicaid affected one California House race

KFF Health News | By Jackie Fortiér
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:25 PM CST

A Republican in California's Central Valley fended off challengers for years. But his district had a lot of people on Medicaid, and he lost by a large margin this time.

Copyright 2026 KFF Health News
Jackie Fortiér