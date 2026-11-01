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This legendary board game could take decades to complete

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Sacha PfeifferHenry Larson
Published November 1, 2026 at 4:30 PM CST

Andy Taeger & James Purcell are trying to become the first people ever complete the board game Campaign for North Africa. The is so complex it could take decades to finish.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Levitt
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Henry Larson