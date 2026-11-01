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Chile's Valparaíso: where old songs find new voices

NPR | By John Bartlett
Published November 1, 2026 at 4:29 PM CST

In Chile's storied port city of Valparaíso, a new generation is breathing life into boleros, waltzes and cueca, blending the city's musical traditions with sounds of today.

Copyright 2026 NPR
John Bartlett