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Ebola vaccine trials begin in DRC

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Scott DetrowMarc Rivers
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:45 PM CDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Dr. Meg Doherty, director of science for health at the World Health Organization, about the clinical trials to target the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tinbete Ermyas
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Marc Rivers