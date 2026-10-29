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Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series

NPR | By Steve Futterman
Published October 29, 2026 at 3:47 AM CDT

The Milwaukee Brewers have won the World Series, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. It's the franchise's first-ever championship since it started more than five decades ago.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Futterman