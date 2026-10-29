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Healthcare navigator: More people are dropping insurance or choosing higher-deductible plans

WBUR
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alabama healthcare navigator Rebecca Sylvester, who advises people on which Affordable Care Act health insurance plan best suits their needs as open enrollment approaches next week.

She says a growing number of people are choosing higher-deductible plans or dropping coverage altogether because premiums are going up around $200 dollars per month. COVID-era Obamacare subsidies are no longer available, and many people earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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