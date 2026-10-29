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Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta dies at 96

NPR | By Adrian Florido
Published October 29, 2026 at 3:45 AM CDT

Iconic civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has died at 96. In the 1960s, Huerta co-founded, with Cesar Chavez, the Mexican-American union that would become the United Farm Workers.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.