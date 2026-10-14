Labor Department to release latest inflation report
Higher energy prices, tied to the U.S. war with Iran, are driving up the overall cost-of-living. The Labor Department is set to deliver its latest inflation report this morning.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Higher energy prices, tied to the U.S. war with Iran, are driving up the overall cost-of-living. The Labor Department is set to deliver its latest inflation report this morning.
Copyright 2026 NPR