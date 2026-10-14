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Labor Department to release latest inflation report

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:45 AM CDT

Higher energy prices, tied to the U.S. war with Iran, are driving up the overall cost-of-living. The Labor Department is set to deliver its latest inflation report this morning.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep