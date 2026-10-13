Federal agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar's DC home
Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C. home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Monday morning. Omar criticized the search, calling it a weaponization of federal law enforcement.
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Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C. home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Monday morning. Omar criticized the search, calling it a weaponization of federal law enforcement.
Copyright 2026 NPR