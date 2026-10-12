Why did an Anthropic AI model file a fake homicide report?

The Trump administration says it is imposing “a critical national security obligation” on artificial intelligence companies, requiring them to disclose and fix incidents involving their models. The change comes after Anthropic reported “fraudulent” use of government systems. Meanwhile, Anthropic announced last week that one of its models submitted a false tip about an unsolved murder to the Philadelphia police department.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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